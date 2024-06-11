UAE: Fire in Abu Dhabi Industrial Area brought under control

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:39 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:23 PM

A fire that broke out in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi was brought under control, authorities said on June 11, Tuesday.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence Authority controlled the blaze that broke out in a building materials store.

The fire did not result in any casualties. Teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke.

Authorities urged residents to obtain information from official sources.