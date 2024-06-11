E-Paper

UAE: Fire in Abu Dhabi Industrial Area brought under control

Blaze did not result in any casualties and teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:39 PM

Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:23 PM

A fire that broke out in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi was brought under control, authorities said on June 11, Tuesday.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence Authority controlled the blaze that broke out in a building materials store.


The fire did not result in any casualties. Teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke.

Authorities urged residents to obtain information from official sources.

The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier warned against ‘rubbernecking’, which is a punishable traffic offence in the UAE. The authority said those who gather around accident sites obstruct traffic flow. They also impede the arrival of emergency vehicles, which is crucial to saving lives.

The police also warned residents against taking photos and videos of accident sites and sharing them on social media. Such actions by curious individuals seeking to exploit these unfortunate incidents for personal gain are considered highly inappropriate and can lead to legal consequences for those involved.

