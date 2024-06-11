UAE: Fire in Abu Dhabi Industrial Area brought under control

Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
A fire that broke out in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi was brought under control, authorities said on June 11, Tuesday.
Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence Authority controlled the blaze that broke out in a building materials store.
The fire did not result in any casualties. Teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authorities urged residents to obtain information from official sources.
The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier warned against ‘rubbernecking’, which is a punishable traffic offence in the UAE. The authority said those who gather around accident sites obstruct traffic flow. They also impede the arrival of emergency vehicles, which is crucial to saving lives.
The police also warned residents against taking photos and videos of accident sites and sharing them on social media. Such actions by curious individuals seeking to exploit these unfortunate incidents for personal gain are considered highly inappropriate and can lead to legal consequences for those involved.
ALSO READ:
Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
The event is being hosted by the Indian Consulate at World Trade Centre
Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999
Driving a vehicle with damaged or worn-out tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment
Applicants will be able to get their theoretical examination, eye test and road test done in just one day
The country also expressed its solidarity, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured