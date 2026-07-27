UAE fines 42 domestic worker agencies for 135 violations in six months

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 42 domestic worker recruitment offices were fined for 135 legal and administrative violations in the first half of 2026.

The authority revealed that the majority of 106 violations involved agencies failing to refund all or part of the recruitment fees to employers within the legally mandated timeframe.

Under the executive regulations of the Domestic Workers Law, agencies are required to refund the fees within two weeks of the date a domestic worker is returned to the office or is reported to have stopped working.

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The ministry emphasised that adherence to the fee refund procedures is a fundamental requirement to guarantee the rights of employers, achieve balance in the contractual relationship, and prevent disputes.

An additional 29 violations were recorded against agencies that failed to comply with the approved controls and procedures regulating the recruitment of domestic workers.

These actions are part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop the domestic worker recruitment system through continuous monitoring of licensed offices. The authority aims to ensure compliance with approved standards, provide reliable services, and enhance customer trust while protecting the rights of all parties involved.

There are currently 138 licensed domestic worker recruitment offices operating in the UAE. MoHRE commended the high level of compliance shown by many of these agencies, noting their commitment to service quality, transparency, and the application of approved regulations.

The ministry affirmed that its inspection and monitoring system is fully prepared to deal with transgressions seriously, firmly, and transparently. It urged customers to report any negative practices by recruitment offices through designated digital platforms or by calling the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre at 80084.

Furthermore, MoHRE called on employers to deal exclusively with licensed recruitment offices listed on its official website and to review the approved regulations and procedures before signing any contracts.