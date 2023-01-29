UAE: Filipino, Nepali expats take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

As many as 31 participants share second prize of Dh1 million, while the grand prize of Dh10 million goes unclaimed this week

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM

A total of Dh1,872,600 was won by 1,670 participants in Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draws.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 31 participants matching four out of five numbers and share the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh32,258 each.

The third prize was received by 1,636 other winners, who took home Dh350 each. The weekly raffle draw, meanwhile, saw three participants - Marc and Kervin from the Philippines and Faguni from Nepal - share Dh300,000 equally among themselves.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000 each.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee.

ALSO READ: