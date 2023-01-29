UAE: Filipino, Nepali expats take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Seven people killed after a Palestinian gunman shot at people in a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard
A total of Dh1,872,600 was won by 1,670 participants in Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draws.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 31 participants matching four out of five numbers and share the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh32,258 each.
The third prize was received by 1,636 other winners, who took home Dh350 each. The weekly raffle draw, meanwhile, saw three participants - Marc and Kervin from the Philippines and Faguni from Nepal - share Dh300,000 equally among themselves.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.
The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000 each.
The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee.
ALSO READ:
Seven people killed after a Palestinian gunman shot at people in a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard
Muhammad Ali Bandial's ‘I Dream of Rain’ has also been selected for Emirates Literature Festival 2023
11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride to start its annual ride across the emirates on February 4
As roads and parking lots are submerged under water, many walk to the mosques while a few others resort to pray at home
Qualified individuals in these fields can look forward to a bright future in the UAE.
Chefs, doctor talk about the chemical that has a boiling point of –196°C
Ministry expresses sincere condolences and sympathy to family of victim
Former UN chief hopes COP 28 will have a detailed roadmap to counter global warming with concrete action