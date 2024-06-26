UAE: Filipino leaders rubbish rumours about '166 HIV-positive OFWs' in Dubai

For several years, Bilal Hafeez has been eager to write, sharing his experiences and the realities of living with the disorder
The Philippine ambassador to the UAE and community leaders have urged their kababayan (countrymen) to avoid spreading fake news, following social media posts that claimed more than 160 Filipinos were tested positive with HIV in the first 6 months of 2024.
“I reiterate my call for vigilance and responsibility to avoid fake news. We should not post any news or information before confirming from official sources,” said Philippine Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, stressing that the UAE Government is very strict in combatting fake news.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to UAE law, the penalty for spreading rumours and fake news ranges between Dh100,000 and Dh200,000, plus imprisonment of one to two years.
The said fake news — recently shared on TikTok and Facebook — claims that 166 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) were tested positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) from January to May this year.
The post carries the banner “Breaking News UAE Dubai/ Satwa’ implying the report happened in the UAE, and warning Filipinos living in Satwa, Dubai.
It surfaced following a recent statement by Philippine Department of Health minister Ted Herbosa expressing concern about “an alarming rise in new HIV cases in the Philippines”.
The report about 166 OFWs contracting HIV was actually first published by a UAE daily back in August 2011, referring to HIV cases involving migrant Filipino workers from January to July that year.
The article written more than a decade ago did not mention Dubai or the UAE. The fake post was also poorly altered with an overlaid text to reflect the date January to May (instead of the original month of July) to further mislead Netizens.
“It was published 13 years ago and clearly outdated,” said Filipino community leader Josie Conlu.
“We urge everyone to exercise caution and discretion when sharing this outdated article. We emphasise the importance of verifying information before passing them, especially when concerning sensitive topics like health. It is crucial to act responsibly and thoughtfully to prevent the spread of outdated or misleading content that may inadvertently harm or discriminate against individuals.”
Filipino Social Club president Ericson Reyes added: “The misinformation spread is not only baseless but also harmful to our community. We would like to clarify that there is no current evidence or report supporting these claims.”
“The UAE has strict regulations against the dissemination of rumours and fake news, and violators can face severe consequences,” he added. “We remain committed to supporting the well-being of our community. We encourage anyone with concerns or questions to reach out to us directly for accurate information and support.”
ALSO READ:
For several years, Bilal Hafeez has been eager to write, sharing his experiences and the realities of living with the disorder
Prizes worth a total of Dh50 million and BOGO offers on jewellery are up for grabs for this year's edition that begins June 28
His path to financial success showcases his saving practices and commitment to his family's welfare
The card will be rolled out in stages over the next two and a half years, replacing 10 million plus debit cards
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
The tourist attraction will open again in September
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day