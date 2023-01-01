UAE: Filipino, Indian expats take home Dh100,000 in weekly Mahzooz Draw

Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 11:54 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM

Three lucky winners took home Dh300,000, in Mahzooz's 109th Super Saturday draw.

The participants who won Dh100,000 each are: Ratheesh and Mohammed from India and Ryan from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 27237318, 27199469 and 27015227 respectively.

Fourteen participants matched four out of five numbers and are sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh71,428 each.

The draws witnessed 1,103 participants take home Dh1,680,100 in total prize money, while the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week. Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, enabling them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new

Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000 for no additional participation fee.

ALSO READ: