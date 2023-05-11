UAE: Field exercise to be conducted at Abu Dhabi airport on Thursday

Residents urged to stay away and restricted from taking photographs

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 11:40 AM

Local authorities announced that an exercise would be conducted on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In a statement, it was said that Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Airports, in cooperation with partners, will conduct an exercise on Thursday evening, May 11, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

This will be conducted to assess the preparedness of all authorities involved in keeping the facility safe and secure.

To maintain public safety, The Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to use alternative routes and refrain from approaching the area. Photographing the site and ongoing exercises is also prohibited.

