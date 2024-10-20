UAE festival showcases cuisine of local plant, pushes for its use in everyday cooking

A native plant of the UAE — called halophytes that can grow in salty conditions — is making waves in local kitchens with chefs beginning to incorporate them into their menus.

In efforts to further mainstream these resilient plants into everyday cooking and raise awareness about their potential benefits, a festival was held on Sunday at Umm Al Quwain, where a number of dishes with Salicornia and Arthocaulon (Halophyte species) as key ingredients were on offer for sampling.

The Halophytes Harvest Festival showcased the importance of these salt-tolerant species in promoting sustainability and food security across the UAE. The objective was also to promote cultivation of local halophytes.

The initiative further emphasised the importance of collaborating with local communities, schools, and government entities. "A whole system works beautifully together," said Marina Antonopoulou, a senior expert in marine ecology at Emirates Nature-WWF, highlighting the synergy between eco-tourism, fishing, and agriculture.

By integrating these plants into local agriculture, new income streams can be developed for farming communities, fostering economic diversification and entrepreneurship.

In addition to their culinary potential, halophytes are noted for their health benefits. Research indicates that species like salicornia, prevalent along the coastal areas of Umm Al Quwain, are packed with essential minerals, Vitamin B12, and antioxidants. "These plants can be transformed into superfoods and other valuable products," said Antonopoulou.

Unlike conventional salt, which contributes significantly to sodium intake, these plants offer a unique composition that may be beneficial for the body.

Antonopoulou further explained: “Halophytes contain components that can help regulate sodium absorption, making them a healthier alternative. They not only enhance flavor but also provide essential nutrients without the negative impacts of traditional salt.” This not only enhances local diets but also opens avenues for local farm-to-table dining experiences.

Local chefs are being encouraged to incorporate halophytes into their menus, showcasing their unique nutritional benefits and versatility. Omar Shihab, founder of BOCA restaurant at DIFC in Dubai, said, "From day one, sustainability has been our primary focus. The integration of these native plants into local cuisine is an exciting opportunity for public awareness." He also noted that halophytes can be roasted, fried, or used in various preparations, enhancing their adaptability in diverse dishes. "We want to introduce these unique plants to our customers and show how they can be part of everyday cooking," he added.