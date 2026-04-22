'Betrayal of homeland': UAE council condemns terrorist plot targeting country's security

The Federal National Council (FNC) strongly condemned the terrorist plot that was recently uncovered by authorities, which sought to undermine national unity and destabilise the country.

The terrorist organisation responsible for planning it was apprehended, the UAE's State Security announced on April 20, while revealing the identities of 27 individuals along with their photographs.

The council affirmed that the group harbored ill intentions toward the nation and aimed to undermine its security and stability, stressing that such incidents only serve to strengthen the cohesion and awareness of UAE's society, reinforce unity around its wise leadership and national institutions, and renew the determination of its citizens to firmly confront anyone who attempts to betray the nation or harm its security.

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Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the council, stated in his opening speech during the eighth session of the third ordinary term of the 18th legislative chapter, held today in Abu Dhabi, that the council takes a firm national stance at the outset of its session.

He emphasised that this crime represents not only an attack on state security and public safety, but also a serious violation of the UAE’s laws and legislation, and a clear betrayal of the homeland that embraced those individuals, provided them with safety and security, and opened doors to a dignified life in a country founded on justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human dignity.

He added: “While we categorically reject this sinful criminal behavior, we affirm that the United Arab Emirates — having extended a hand of good and established a unique model of stability, tolerance, and coexistence — will not allow any deviant ideology or criminal organisation to tamper with its security or undermine its achievements.

On this occasion, we express our appreciation and pride in our security agencies and the competent authorities for their high vigilance and outstanding efficiency in uncovering and thwarting this plot, which underscores the strength of our institutions, the resilience of our state, and its constant readiness to protect the nation and safeguard its achievements.”

He affirmed that the UAE will remain, by the will of God, a proud and protected nation, immune to advocates of chaos and extremism, steadfast in its approach of moderation, firmly committed to human security and dignity, and continuing its civilisational mission with confidence, strength, and capability.