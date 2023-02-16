UAE: February 16 designated as Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

UAE Cabinet had approved move to observe the day annually to recognise people working in the nuclear and radiation sector

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 2:58 PM

The UAE has declared February 16 as the Professional Day of the Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers.

The announcement was made a media briefing in Abu Dhabi on Thursday following the approval by the UAE Cabinet to observe the day annually to recognise the efforts, sacrifices and duties of people working in the nuclear and radiation sector.

The proposal had been put forward to the Cabinet by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

The professional day aims to raise awareness and share knowledge about the UAE’s achievements and major progress in the development of the nuclear and radiation sectors, according to authorities.

It also seeks to celebrate the work and efforts of the professionals who helped the UAE nuclear energy programme grow at a commendable rate, making the country a role model for other countries looking to adopt nuclear energy programmes.

More than 3,000 employees are working at the UAE Barakah Nuclear Power Plant while FANR employs more than 250 workers. Other professionals working in the nuclear and radiation sector include police officers, health workers and others.

Barakah Unit 1 licence

The Professional Day will be celebrated on the February 16 every year to mark the day on which FANR issued the licence to operate unit 1 of the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in 2020, making the UAE the first country in the region to build and operate a nuclear reactor.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is now the largest single source of clean electricity in the region with its two commercially operating units.

Speaking at the event, Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of FANR said: “The annual celebration of this Professional Day will shed light on the success stories, the achievements and tireless efforts made by the workers in both the nuclear and radiation sectors in the UAE. In 2008, the UAE introduced its peaceful nuclear programme, which it has been developing over the years.

“The UAE’s success has been possible thanks to the human capital – the most valuable capital – that has been the cornerstone of this programme. This includes the professionals, workers in the nuclear as well as in the radiation sector, Emiratis and expatriates working in the public and private sector, in industry, healthcare, and others.”

According to the Cabinet resolution, FANR will lead the organisational matters associated with the professional day and its annual celebration in close coordination with all relevant entities. It is expected that the day will encourage young people and students to promote their interest in such important sectors.

The day will generate more awareness among the community about the efforts and achievements of nuclear and radiation workers, leading towards further scientific advancement and knowledge transfer, which is in line with the UAE government vision “We the UAE 2031”.

