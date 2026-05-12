UAE Fatwa Council announces Dhul Hijjah crescent to be observed on May 17

The Emirates Council for Fatwa announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon on Sunday evening, May 17, 2026.

The council said the crescent observation will be carried out in coordination with national observatories and centres across the UAE, including the Khatm Sighting in cooperation with the International Astronomy Centre, the Dubai Sighting with the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and the Sharjah Sighting with the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Centre. The process will be conducted using the latest methods and modern technologies.

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If sighted, Dhu al-Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18; if not, Dhu al-Qadah will complete 30 days, and the new month will start on May 19.

This will also set the dates for key Islamic occasions, including Arafah Day and Eid al Adha.

Dhul Hijjah is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, marked by the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah and Eid al Adha. Its first ten days are especially blessed, with increased worship and devotion.

Eid al-Adha, which falls on the 10th day, marks the peak of the Hajj rituals.

With residents eagerly looking forward to the long break for Eid Al Adha, the UAE earlier announced the dates for public sector employees. While the holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026, when combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended leave.

The UAE Ministry of Education also earlier said that the mid-term break for the third semester and the Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative and teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29.

Meanwhile, Sharjah government employees and private schools are set to get as many as 10 days off due to their 3-day weekend combined with the Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays. The holiday will begin on May 25, and work will resume on June 1.

When is Eid Al Adha?

The first day of Eid is expected to be on May 27, as per astronomical predictions by the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, affiliated with the University of Sharjah.

The exact dates of Islamic months can only be officially determined by moon sighting.