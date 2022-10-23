UAE: Father to pay Dh7,800 compensation for car damaged by teenage son

The plaintiff demanded a sum of Dh17,400 from the man in damages caused by an accident

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 8:10 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 2:04 PM

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court has instructed a man to pay Dh7,800 in damages to a motorist after his son damaged the victim's car.

Court documents state that the motorist filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that the accused's father pay for the damage caused by his son after a road accident. He demanded a sum of Dh17,400.

The victim presented pictures of the damaged car, the quotation and pricing for the repair, and a copy of the verdict in which the defendant’s son was accused of causing the crash.

The judge then asked a car expert to assess the damage and give a quotation for its repair. The expert said that the damage caused was worth Dh7,800.

The court was satisfied with the report and ordered the defendant to pay Dh7,800 to the plaintiff on behalf of his son – who is a minor.

He was also told to pay for the plaintiff's legal expenses.

ALSO READ: