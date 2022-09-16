UAE: Resident ordered to pay Dh25,000 after defrauding man, promising scholarship for his daughter

The convicted had asked the victim for Dh25,420 in exchange of a scholarship at a university in the country

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM

An Abu Dhabi resident, who took Dh25,000 from a father after promising to obtain a scholarship for his daughter to study at a university in the UAE for free, which never happened, has been ordered to pay back the man’s money.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil Administrative Claims overturned an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance which had dismissed the lawsuit filed by father.

The father had accused the defendant of defrauding him and taking Dh25,420 from him after promising to provide a scholarship for his daughter at a university in the country.

In his lawsuit, the father had requested court to oblige the man pay back his cash in addition to another Dh25,000 in material and moral damages.

He said that the defendant deceived him by saying that he would obtain a scholarship for his daughter in a university in the UAE. The father said the man had asked him for Dh25,420 claiming that it was the fee for applying for the scholarship and that his daughter will study for free. He later realised that it was a scam as the defendant didn’t obtain the scholarship for his daughter despite taking the money.

The court of first instance had earlier dismissed the case on grounds that the father didn’t present sufficient evidence to prove that the man took money. The father went to the appeal court which cancelled the first verdict and instead ordered the defendant to pay back the cash he took from the father after he was found guilty of defrauding him and taking his cash on false pretences.

The father had presented WhatsApp messages they exchanged with the defendant where it clearly showed that he handed the cash to the defendant to obtain for him a university scholarship for his daughter.

