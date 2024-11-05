UAE farms to open to visitors as agrotourism scheme announced

Photos: Supplied

More farms across the UAE will open its doors to visitors as part of an agrotourism experience initiative. A top official told Khaleej Times that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) will partner with multiple farms for the initiative that is part of the Plant the Emirates programme launched last month.

Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi, undersecretary of the MoCCAE, said: “The initiative is aimed at educating the public and students on how the UAE is growing its food supply, showcase some of the wonderful local agricultural products in the UAE, as well as generate support for the farming community.”

The agrotourism drive will reach “every emirate and include partnerships with the local authorities and farms”.

“We are currently working with these partners to establish the potential for tourism programmes, with a particular focus on this coming season’s World's Coolest Winter campaign,” said Al Nuaimi.

This year, the UAE’s domestic tourism campaign — ‘World's Coolest Winter’ — will be held under the theme ‘Green Tourism’. Residents and tourists will be invited to visit the top local farms in the country and learn about agricultural products and how they are grown.

Green oases

Despite challenges of growing plants in the desert, farms have been mushrooming across the country. Using unique production methods, farmers in the country grow everything from strawberries to wheat and saffron. Some of these farms are open to visitors.

Ahmed Alhafiti, an Emirati farmer, said the first farm he opened to the public became so popular that he has rented another one.

Despite being only about 200sqm, his Wadi Difta Plantation in Fujairah has become a major attraction as he cultivates cashews, pistachios and jackfruit, as well as spices such as cinnamon, turmeric and cardamom there. “With entry being free, tourism companies call me constantly to bring their customers over.”

Ahmed Alhafiti

Alhafiti noted the increasing demand for educational and cultural experiences. “I rented a larger farm … to grow various plants from around the world. These include tropical trees from Asia, Africa, and Europe. The farm will house roses, aromatic plants, fruits, ornamental trees, aquatic plants and wild native plants. It is expected to open in about two years. Many people request to visit it even though it isn’t ready yet.”

He said agrotourism has a very high demand, and people are looking for ways to have a peaceful time in the lap of nature with their families. “I encourage anyone with a farm to make it attractive for tourism.” Khalfan Humaid Al Mutaiwai, who runs a strawberry farm in Dubai’s Hatta, is among those who have opened his green haven to the public. His first visitor was none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “Starting last year, the first and biggest visit was from Sheikh Mohammed, which made my farm famous,” he said. “Students and notable figures, including Sheikhs and prominent personalities, also visited.” According to the Emirati farmer, agrotourism benefits both the economy and the culture. “It hits two birds with one stone, as it allows you to contribute to the economy of the country and promote the culture of agriculture and its development. At the same time, tourists enjoy a unique experience and develop a positive impression of the Emirates.” ALSO READ: Look: Sharjah farm receives second batch of cows as Meliha milk goes viral UAE launches first lab to create new wheat varieties; 'Sharjah 1' to have 19% protein content