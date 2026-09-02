UAE farmer shares advice for first-time growers, how to prepare for winter

As temperatures begin to ease across the UAE, farmers are turning their attention to the winter growing season, a period that requires careful planning and preparation before the first seeds are planted. From clearing land and improving soil fertility to checking irrigation systems, the groundwork laid in September can play a decisive role in the success of the months ahead.

“Preparing the land and the soil is half of farming,” Emirati farmer Ahmed Al Hafiti said, stressing that proper preparation is essential to ensuring crops grow successfully. He noted that many people plant without paying enough attention to the condition of the soil and later wonder why their plants have died.

Al Hafiti pointed out that farming conditions differ across the UAE. The country has sandy desert soil, clay soil and mountainous terrain, while temperatures can also vary from one area to another. He said some parts of Fujairah, for example, can be around five to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than areas such as Dubai, making local conditions an important consideration when deciding when and what to plant.

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Tips for farming in desert regions

For areas with poor soil, particularly desert regions, Al Hafiti recommended the following:

The land should be improved at least a month before the start of the planting season. Farmers should first clear the area, remove weeds and leftover vegetation, and then plough and aerate the soil.

Farmers should avoid repeatedly planting the same crop in the same place. Where possible, land should be rested for a season or crops should be rotated.

For those with limited space, the soil can be rested during summer by exposing it to the sun, ploughing it and clearing it of potential pests before adding fertiliser.

Soil may be watered once or twice after fertilisation to help the fertiliser settle and support the enrichment process.

Irrigation systems, particularly older networks, should be checked to ensure they are working properly and free of blockages or leaks.

Drip irrigation is a preferable option because it helps conserve water.

As the weather begins to moderate, farmers can start preparing nurseries and planting seedlings under shade. Tomatoes, for example, can initially be grown in a shaded area before being moved into direct sunlight once temperatures fall and the plants become stronger.

Tips for first time gardeners, farmers

Offering separate advice to people trying gardening for the first time, Al Hafiti urged beginners not to start with a large area or too many varieties. Instead, they should choose a small plot and easy to grow crops, learn each plant’s requirements for water, sunlight and soil, and avoid expecting immediate results.

“Successful farming begins with proper preparation before the first seed is placed in the soil,” Al Hafiti said