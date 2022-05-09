UAE: Family of nurse who died in tragic accident unable to break news to her son

The 7-year-old boy is still in the hospital with multiple fractures and is not a condition to be told, says Tintu Paul's cousin

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 12:50 PM

The family of an Indian nurse who died in a tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah during the Eid holidays say they have been unable to inform her seven-year-old son about his mother's death.

The boy, Kritin, continues to be in hospital with multiple fractures and is not in a condition to be told about the news, said Basil Paul, Tintu's maternal cousin.

“He has been shifted to the room,” said Basil. “However, he does require some surgeries. We are exploring several treatment options.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Tintu's last rites will be performed in her hometown of Ernakulam in Kerala.

“We are waiting for the documentation process to be completed,” said Basil. “We are hoping everything will be finalised within two or three days.”

Tintu, 36, died while returning from a drive to the Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. She worked at a dental clinic in the emirate and was with her family on May 3, when their vehicle skidded, lost control and crashed, leaving them seriously injured. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Tintu succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Her husband, Kripa Shankar, had been admitted to the hospital with injuries, but has since been discharged.

“He has a self-healing spinal injury,” said Basil. “So, he must have complete bed rest. He can perform his own functions, like eating and using the washroom, but otherwise he cannot do anything else."

Shankar’s mother, who was also in the car, suffered a fracture in her leg and will be discharged shortly.

Tintu's younger son, Aadin, who is one-and-a-half years old, escaped with minor injuries and is at home, being cared for by family members.

“We are requesting people to please pray for the family,” said Basil. “They need all the support they can receive to recover from this tragic accident and go forward with their lives.”