UAE: Family of man killed in car crash in Abu Dhabi loses Dh200,000 compensation lawsuit

A civil lawsuit seeking compensation filed by the family of a man killed in a car accident has been dismissed. The family had demanded Dh200,000 compensation from the car driver who caused the accident and his car's insurance firm.
Official court documents stated that the driver, the first defendant in the case, accidentally rammed into another car that the victim was driving. The victim sustained serious injuries and died after being admitted to the hospital. Police investigations had blamed the accident on the defendant driver's recklessness.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier fined the motorist Dh5,000 after he was found guilty of accidentally killing the man in a road accident. He was also ordered to pay Dh200,000 blood money to the victim's family.
The victim's family then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant and his insurance firm, demanding compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of the death of their relative.
The defendants' lawyer had argued that the plaintiffs had already been awarded blood money in the criminal court judgement. He requested that the case be dismissed for lack of justification.
After hearing from all parties, the civil court dismissed the case.
The judge said blood money had already been awarded to the family and that it was not permissible for the plaintiffs to file a compensation claim against the two defendants in the same matter for the precedent of adjudication thereof.
