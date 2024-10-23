UAE: Family, friends pay tribute to oil expert David Heard who spent 6 decades in Abu Dhabi

David Heard, an Abu Dhabi pioneering oil engineer and author who has been contributing to the capital’s petroleum industry and history since 1963, died at a hospital in Munich on Friday, after losing his battle to cancer.

The Briton will be buried in Wales in the coming days, and his family is planning to hold a memorial service in his honour in Abu Dhabi upon their return.

Born in 1939, Heard was passionate about exploration, adventure and literature. He continued to enthusiastically share his knowledge and expertise till the last two weeks of his life. On October 9, he presented his latest publication ‘Oil at Last’ – the sixth book released in a series he kicked off in 2011 titled ‘From Pearls to Oil’, to an audience of over 50 people in Munich, including the UAE Consul in Germany.

“The event was held at a big bookshop in the centre of Munich; David was still able to speak, and he shared many interesting stories, and commented with much humour on selected photos (from his journey) that were posted on the walls,” said his wife Frauke Heard-Bey.

“It was quite an important event and he was able to do it (energetically), but ten days later the cancer had overtaken him, and he died on Friday.

During the 61 years that he spent in the capital, Heard enjoyed spending his time touring the emirates’ deserts, seas and cultural functions. When asked where he favoured spending most of his time, she said: "certainly not in the city - in the desert.”

When Heard-Bey joined her husband in the UAE in 1967, she said there were sand dunes right behind their compound.

“We used to have a dog, and on a Friday, we would take the dog for a run in the desert.”

The last time they went for a desert trip in Abu Dhabi was in 2023. Heard was an adventurer at heart and continued to practice his passion for the outdoors all his life.

“We participated and integrated a lot with what Abu Dhabi offers. We went to the sea a lot; we had one of the first little speedboats that were imported to Abu Dhabi, which we took cruising around the island frequently. And we did a lot of hiking between Abu Dhabi and Oman.”

More recently, she said they enjoyed attending cultural functions at New York University Abu Dhabi and visiting the country’s modern developments.

When Heard arrived in Abu Dhabi in 1963 to work as a petroleum engineer for Abu Dhabi Petroleum Company, "it was his first job straight from university and he stayed with them until he retired; we spent most of our lives here."

The couple continued to consider Abu Dhabi their home throughout the years and Heard-Bey said she will return to stay at their home in Al Bateen after the burial.