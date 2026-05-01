UAE families invited to share special moments in ‘Our Family Album’ initiative

Families across the UAE are being invited to open a window into their everyday lives through a nationwide storytelling initiative launched under the Year of Family 2026.

Titled Our Family Album, the open call encourages residents to share personal moments from cherished traditions passed down through generations to simple, everyday experiences that bring loved ones closer together. Selected stories will be featured across national platforms, offering a collective portrait of family life in the country.

Launched under the theme Growing in Unity, the initiative aims to highlight the values that strengthen family bonds and contribute to a cohesive society.

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“Family is experienced in the small, everyday moments that bring people closer together,” said Rauda Al Falasi, Project Lead for the Year of Family.

“Through our family album, we are inviting families across the UAE to share these moments as they are honest, personal, and reflective of the connections that shape our lives.”

She added that the initiative seeks to spotlight the vital role families play in building strong, supportive communities, while also preserving authentic stories that reflect the country’s social fabric.

Participation is open to all families residing in the UAE, with submissions accepted through a simple online form on the official Year of Family website.

Entries will remain open until June 30, 2026.

Organisers say selected contributions will form part of a curated nationwide storytelling journey, giving families an opportunity to have their voices amplified and their stories recognised at a national level.

The initiative is part of the broader UAE Year Of platform, which brings together communities across the country to engage with shared themes and priorities through storytelling and public participation.

Residents are also being encouraged to spread the word through their social media channels, helping inspire others to reflect on the moments that define family life, whether big or small.

By capturing these shared experiences, the initiative hopes to create a lasting narrative that celebrates connection, belonging, and the diversity of families who call the UAE home.