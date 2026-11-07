Gold, rangoli, lights: UAE families make the most of Diwali weekend

Indian families across the UAE are preparing for a weekend of Diwali celebrations, with the festival of lights spanning Saturday and Sunday for many households. The festivities began on Friday with Dhanteras, when buying gold, silver or new utensils is considered auspicious.

For Dubai teacher Gagan Deep Dhanjal, Dhanteras meant a trip to Bur Dubai. "We went around 5.30pm to buy gold because it is auspicious to do so on Dhanteras," she said. "Some jewellery shops were very crowded. The parking lots in Meena Bazaar were all full."

She had planned ahead to avoid the rush, ordering a small custom-made pendant well in advance. "We had just gone to pick it up. Thankfully, we managed to get back in about one and a half hours, skipping a lot of the crowd."

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Her daughter Janisha is glad the festival falls on a weekend this year. "It's giving all of us the chance to spend time together as a family," she said. The family will visit the Gurudwara during the day for Bandi Chhor Diwas, the Sikh celebration that coincides with Diwali, before heading home to light lamps.

They also changed how they host. "Instead of hosting people at our house on Diwali weekend, we planned our hosting last weekend so we could all be together this weekend," Janisha said. "We are planning to spend Diwali evening lighting lamps, playing indoor games and just having a relaxing evening."

Silver over gold

Indian expat Arijit Nandi took the day off to prepare. With gold prices high, the Dubai resident chose a silver coin over jewellery. "We buy one every year as part of the ritual, as it symbolises wealth and prosperity," he said.

Decorating comes next. His son has been eager to see the house lit up, like many homes in their neighbourhood, so the family bought string lights on Friday. "My son has been insisting that we get ours up as soon as possible," Arijit said.

The weekend will be packed with gatherings hosted by friends. "We visit each other's homes dressed in festive clothes, carrying sweets and gifts. It is a lovely way to celebrate together," he said.

On Sunday, Diwali day, the family will turn to more traditional preparations. His wife and son will create a rangoli, a colourful floor design made with coloured powders or flower petals, at the entrance. A toran, a decorative hanging of flowers or leaves, will adorn the doorway. In the evening, the family will light earthen lamps and candles in their backyard and welcome neighbours who drop by to exchange greetings.

Finding light in hard times

For Dubai-based author Rucha Daryani, Diwali carries a deeper meaning. Her book The Light Never Left, a children's picture book inspired by her family's experience after she suffered a stroke, and her recovery.

"Diwali for us started today and carries on until Sunday," she said. "On the day itself we do puja, the house is lit with diyas, everyone dresses up, and the kids eat all the food they love. We have a lot of family in Dubai, so we spend the days visiting them with sweets and chocolates."

Some traditions have changed since her illness. "Before I became unwell, I used to do rangoli with the kids. Now they do it themselves. My daughter does hers on her own, and my son does his with my husband."

The family also shares the festival with friends who are not Indian. "The kids share their Diwali with them, dress up, and show them how we celebrate, and their friends absolutely love it," she said. "The kids also take small presents for all their friends, usually a chocolate and a candle."

The book was not written with Diwali in mind, she says, but the themes fit. "The book is about a family finding hope in a very hard time, and how the light is there if we look for it” she said. “It is okay to be scared in the dark, and you just take one step at a time. Diwali has always been about hope and light over darkness, so it feels like a natural fit."

She hopes families will read it together or give it to someone going through a difficult time. "Diwali and Christmas can be hard for families who are not able to celebrate the way they want to," she said. "That was true for us two years ago, and what I learned is that you find your own way of celebrating around the darkness."