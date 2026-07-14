Over 25,000 UAE families to benefit from free fire alarm maintenance

More than 25,000 low-income families across the UAE will continue to receive maintenance support for Hassantuk early fire-warning devices under an initiative backed by Dh10 million, as authorities step up efforts to improve home safety and protect lives.

This comes as the ERC and the Ministry of Community Empowerment, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, announced the continuation of maintenance services.

No costs for families

Maintenance of the safety and alarm devices will begin in 2026. Beneficiary families will bear no financial burden for the devices, upkeep, safety equipment, or annual subscription fees, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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The Ministry of Community Empowerment will work with the ERC and relevant entities across the emirates to conduct a comprehensive nationwide survey of targeted families. This will include field visits and technical studies to complete the project by 2026.

The directives reinforce the UAE's quality-of-life agenda and align with the goals of the Year of Family 2026, which seeks to consolidate the family's standing and strengthen its stability and cohesion. The initiative also falls under the ERC's local humanitarian programmes, which aim to provide a dignified and safe life for families enrolled in the social support programme.

What is Hassantuk?

Hassantuk, meaning 'protected you' in Arabic, is a smart fire monitoring and detection system launched by the UAE Civil Defence, under the direction of the Ministry of Interior, in 2018. The wireless system is connected around the clock to Civil Defence command centres in every emirate, ensuring rapid response to fire and emergency alerts, and is mandatory for all new and existing villas in the UAE under Cabinet Resolution No 61 of 2020.

The programme has a long track record of supporting vulnerable households. In September 2019, the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the then Ministry of Community Development and in partnership with Etisalat, sponsored the installation of Hassantuk systems in villas of families registered under social support. By 2021, the system had been installed in more than 26,000 homes, including 10,800 belonging to low-income families, and the ministry attributed a 62 per cent drop in fire-related deaths in the first half of 2021 partly to the rollout of the smart alarm systems.