For Emirati sisters Jawaher and Reem AlBlooshi, their upbringing in Al Ain has become the inspiration for collectible building sets celebrating UAE landmarks and cultural symbols. For Heyam AlMulla, a family tradition of exchanging homemade gifts during winter gatherings gave rise to a business.

They are among the families, artists and designers whose personal stories have shaped the official merchandise collection for the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad. It brings together more than 20 collaborators to create everything from an Emirati doll-inspired plushie and chocolates to fragrances, notebooks and homeware.

The collection, available on Noon, comes as the UAE prepares to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2, marking the formation of the Union in 1971.

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This year's celebrations focus on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey, reflecting the idea of the UAE as a 'family of families'.

Ayesha Bin Haidar, Design Lead for the 55th Eid Al Etihad merchandise collection, said the creative strategy, 'Home is the Heart of the Celebration', was intended to make the collection feel like a family gathering.

"We wanted to go beyond traditional merchandise and explore how everyday objects can carry the stories, memories and traditions that connect us to the UAE," she said.

The families behind the collection

AlRon: Emirati sisters Jawaher and Reem AlBlooshi founded the brand in Al Ain. Their collectible building sets transform UAE landmarks, architectural forms and cultural symbols into models that families can assemble together.

Villa Sixteen: Founded by Heyam AlMulla, the brand grew out of annual winter family gatherings, during which exchanging homemade gifts became a cherished tradition. Those memories inspired its first collection, Kitchen Staples. The project is managed by her daughter, making it a mother-daughter collaboration.

Bait Bina: Cousins Hessa and Ayesha Lootah are behind this creative venture. For Eid Al Etihad, Bait Bina has designed three A6 notebooks featuring custom typography and foiled confetti details. It has also created five magnetic pin designs presented in surprise packaging.

From twin sons to handmade creations

Other collaborators have equally personal stories behind their businesses and creations.

Eli & Kai: Marium Hanif, founder of the Abu Dhabi-based leather brand, named her business after her twin sons. Her search for leather journals inspired her to establish the brand.

Loops By Mar: Maryam Omar turned her love of colour, texture and crochet into a business that transforms a traditional craft into contemporary handmade accessories.

The Knot: Sultan Al Mansoori, founder of The Knot, has built a cultural platform called The Knotters, bringing together more than 200 Emirati talents. For the National Day collection, The Knot has created T-shirts, tote bags, celebration pins and an Ousha plushie.

Tales Of: Founded by Maryam Almarzooqi and Mariam Alteneiji, the brand draws inspiration from family celebrations and the tradition of gifting. It creates stationery, games and keepsakes that celebrate the stories and memories behind the art of giving.

Hidden balaleet and the scent of home

Several products in the collection, developed through the Year of Family Product Programme in collaboration with Sxill Lab, have been designed around familiar aspects of Emirati family life.

The Emirati Breakfast Table Linen: Deenah and Mohammed Al Hashemi drew on memories of slow Saturday breakfasts shared between a mother and her toddler. Their hand-embroidered table linen features hidden illustrations of balaleet, a traditional dish, inviting children to look closely, ask questions and play.

The Gathering Plates: Aunt and niece Kholoud and Salama Sharafi were inspired by Mama Maryam's weekly family dinners. Their design brings nine individual plates together into one centrepiece, reflecting how every family member has a place at the table.

Scent of Home: Alia Al-Malik and Umm Humaid created this dukhoon blend, inspired by the warmth and familiar fragrances of Emirati homes and family gatherings.

More than just souvenirs

The collection also encourages families to celebrate together, whether by decorating their homes, flying kites, playing games or exchanging gifts.

Bin Haidar said the organisers had deliberately selected collaborators whose personal journeys reflected the central message of this year's celebration.

The idea, she explained, was to create products that could become part of people's everyday lives rather than items purchased for a single celebration.

"I hope people see more than the products themselves. I hope they recognise something familiar, whether it is a memory from childhood, a tradition shared with their family or a symbol that reminds them of home."