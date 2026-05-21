UAE families stress beach safety awareness ahead of summer season

As summer approaches and public beaches across the UAE see a rise in visitors, authorities are renewing awareness efforts on water safety, particularly for families and children.

Um Marwan, a Ras Al Khaimah resident and mother who lost her young son in a water-related incident in 2018, has called for continued efforts to strengthen safety awareness and guidance at public beaches, especially during the busy summer season when families spend more time at the coast.

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She reflected on the importance of clear guidance and visible safety information for visitors.

She added that even with close supervision, parents may find it challenging to monitor children at all times in open-water environments, where conditions can change quickly, and children may move toward deeper areas.

Um Marwan called for more awareness campaigns aimed at families and young swimmers. She also suggested that more structured guidance could help improve the overall experience for beachgoers during peak periods.

Safety measures from authorities

Authorities in the UAE continue to emphasise that most drowning incidents are linked to preventable factors, including lack of supervision, swimming in unsafe or unguarded areas, venturing too far from shore, and delays in alerting lifeguards or emergency services.

Officials also note that swimming in unsuitable weather or sea conditions can significantly increase risks, even for experienced swimmers.

As part of ongoing awareness efforts, civil defence authorities have outlined key preventive measures, including ensuring constant supervision of children, avoiding distractions while monitoring swimmers, and following safety instructions at designated swimming areas.

They also stress the importance of having life-saving equipment, such as life buoys and flotation devices, available at beaches and swimming areas. In addition, swimmers are advised to wear life jackets when appropriate and to seek immediate assistance from lifeguards or nearby individuals in the event of an emergency.

Challenging to supervise children

Shaikha Ahmed Al Shehhi, a parent, said that while families are generally aware of safety guidelines, managing children at beaches can require constant attention.

She noted that children may sometimes be impulsive or curious, which makes continuous supervision important, and encouraged parents to reinforce basic water safety rules before entering the sea.

She also called for greater awareness initiatives and training opportunities in basic first aid and emergency response related to water incidents, particularly for families and caregivers.

Another parent, Mona Hassan Abdullah Bin Al Shaiba, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, said that supervising multiple children at once can be challenging in open beach environments.

She said that while parents do their best to monitor their children, additional support measures such as lifeguards, beach monitors, and clearer safety systems further enhance safety at public beaches.

Bin Al Shaiba also pointed to the importance of clearer signage and well-defined swimming areas.

Across all perspectives, there is a shared emphasis on strengthening awareness, improving guidance systems, and supporting families in maintaining safe practices at the beach.

Authorities continue to urge beachgoers to follow safety instructions, supervise children closely, and avoid risky behavior in open water, particularly during peak summer months when conditions and crowds can increase potential hazards.