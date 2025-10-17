UAE: Faithful leave work early, walk to mosque for 'emotional' rain prayers

Faithfuls across the country walked towards mosques early on Friday to attend a prayer that will, they hoped, bring much-needed rainfall to the land.

Acting on the directive of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a special Salat Al Istisqa (prayer for rain) was held in mosques at 12.45pm throughout the country, shortly before the regular Friday prayer.

The call for the prayer was made earlier this week after the President urged residents to turn to Allah in humility and gratitude, seeking mercy and rain for the country. The Ministry of Awqaf announced that the prayer would be held in all mosques where Friday prayers are offered.

Early arrival for special prayer

In many parts of Sharjah, worshippers began arriving at mosques earlier than usual. At some mosques, the regular Friday prayer is held at 12.25pm, but today, the Friday prayer began at 12.15pm to allow time for both prayers.

At a mosque in Al Nahda, Sharjah, the imam led the congregation of Friday prayers and that was followed by rain prayers. Soon after, those who had already finished their prayers informed others to wait for the special Salat Al Istisqa.

“We came early because the Imam had announced innregular prayers that there would be a special prayer today. After we finished, we told others who came later not to leave, because the Salat Al Istisqa was about to begin,” said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Al Nahda, Sharjah.

“It was a beautiful sight to see people staying back, raising their hands together and praying for rain," added Abdul Rahman.

United in supplication

In Dubai, the prayer was held in mosques across different areas, with timings slightly adjusted to accommodate the special service. At some mosques, the Salat Al Istisqa started at 12.40pm, while the regular Friday prayer followed at around 1.20pm.

Worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder, following the imam in two rak’ahs of prayer, similar in format to the Eid prayer, with multiple takbeers (Allahu Akbar).

After completing the prayer, imam delivered a dua (supplication) that lasted nearly 15 minutes, seeking Allah’s mercy and blessings for the land and its people.

The special prayer comes in keeping with the Prophet’s Sunnah, when rainfall is delayed, Muslims gather to pray for rain, repentance, and mercy.

“Our supervisor told us we could leave work a bit early today so we wouldn’t miss the special prayer,” said Rashid Khan, a Pakistani expat working at a construction site near Mamzar.

“Usually, we arrive for Friday prayer at 1pm, but today we reached the mosque by 12.30pm so we could attend Salat Al Istisqa as the President had asked everyone to pray. I came with my colleagues and all of us wanted to be part of this," said Khan.

"The imams dua after the prayer was very emotional, people were raising their hands and asking Allah to bless this country with rain. It was a peaceful moment that made us feel thankful to be here.”