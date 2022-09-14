UAE: Extremely rare 101-carat ruby unveiled in Dubai

Called Estrela de Fura, this precious stone is believed to be the world's largest gem-quality ruby ever mined

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:27 PM

For a month, Dubai will be home to the world's largest gem-quality ruby ever discovered.

The breathtaking 101-carat Mozambican gemstone was unveiled by Fura Gems Inc at DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange on Wednesday.

Named Estrela de Fura (Star of Fura in Portuguese), the rare pigeon-blood rough ruby will stay in the emirate before it is placed for private auction in October. Not everyone will be able to see it, though, as viewing will be available strictly through appointments.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have discovered Estrela de Fura, the world’s largest gem-quality ruby ever mined. With over two years of production, Fura has proven its ruby mine in Mozambique to be a world-class deposit," said Dev Shetty, founder and chief executive officer of Fura Gems.

"This discovery is an unprecedented occurrence and a moment of honour for us at Fura and for Mozambique."

The premium-quality ruby — with a vivid red hue and distinctive fluorescence and clarity — is said to be extremely rare.

For centuries, the finest of rubies have been synonymous with Mogok in Burma, but Estrela de Fura's discovery places the spotlight on Mozambique as a source of rare gem-quality crystals.

A gemstone that could set a world record

An expert described the ruby as "the most consequential and promising gemstone" ever tested in his career.

"This ruby shows characteristics normally encountered only in the classical Mogok mines of Burma. It possesses a fluorescence and vivid red colour and even excels in its excellent clarity," said Dr A. Peretti, owner and CEO of GRS GemResearch Swisslab.

"Estrela de Fura provides the potential to achieve the new world record of being the finest gem-quality ruby ever found with a size of over 50 carats once it goes through the final cutting process," he added.

Shetty said they chose to unveil the rare gem in Dubai because the emirate is their "birthplace".

"We gave birth to Fura in Dubai, here in DMCC and it has to start here. We are headquartered here. It’s an iconic day not only for us but for Mozambique, DMCC, for Dubai and also for my community back home in Mozambique where we operate," he added.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC, added: “DMCC has played a significant role in solidifying the emirate as a global trade hub, particularly for precious stones. We are honoured to partner with Fura to unveil the world’s largest gem-quality ruby here at the Dubai Diamond Exchange; yet another demonstration of Dubai’s pivotal role in the global gemstone industry.”

