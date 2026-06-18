UAE extradites 3 fugitives wanted for money laundering, drug trafficking to Belgium

UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden held a phone call on Thursday regarding the extradition of three individuals wanted by the Belgian authorities. The suspects were subject to Red Notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) on charges related to money laundering, drug trafficking, and links to transnational organised criminal groups.

The extraditions were carried out in accordance with the judicial rulings and decisions issued by the competent judicial authorities in the UAE and pursuant to the extradition treaty concluded between the UAE and Belgium.

The two ministers affirmed that these operations reflect a strong shared commitment to the rule of law, the strengthening of international judicial cooperation, and the fight against transnational organised crime, particularly offences related to money laundering and illicit drug trafficking. They also stressed the importance of this achievement, which reflects the strength of the legal and judicial partnership between the two countries, and their shared commitment to ensuring that individuals accused of serious crimes are brought to justice.

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Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing bilateral judicial cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium, noting the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, drying up sources of money laundering, and pursuing perpetrators of financial crimes, in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability and consolidating the rule of law at both regional and international levels.

He praised bilateral cooperation with Belgium and the close relationship between the two countries, as well as the commitment to further strengthening this cooperation in judicial and legal fields, including the extradition treaty. He noted that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation in legal and judicial areas with all countries of the world and to exchange expertise in fields such as money laundering, terrorism financing, drug smuggling, and organised crime, in support of judicial justice.

Minister Verlinden expressed her deep appreciation to the UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts in strengthening mutual judicial cooperation, praising the role played by the judicial and law enforcement authorities in the UAE throughout the extradition procedures. She affirmed that this operation represents a successful model of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime.