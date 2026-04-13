UAE extends housing loan insurance cover to age 95 for Emiratis

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has signed an agreement with Sukoon Takaful to provide expanded insurance coverage for Emirati housing loan beneficiaries, particularly senior citizens.

The agreement, signed under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, introduces a comprehensive insurance framework covering cases of death or total permanent disability. The coverage age limit has been extended to 95 years, allowing access to housing loans and addressing previous financing constraints faced by some segments of society.

The ministry said the move builds on an earlier phase launched last year to provide insurance for housing loan beneficiaries, and marks a step towards a more sustainable and integrated housing finance ecosystem.

Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the ministry, said the agreement represents a “qualitative shift” in developing the housing finance system, highlighting the role of advanced insurance tools in reducing risks and improving sustainability.

He added that the initiative offers flexible insurance solutions aligned with various life stages and financial commitments.

The ministry said the partnership underscores stronger integration between government entities, the financial sector and insurance providers, aimed at delivering innovative financing solutions, improving access to housing support, and enhancing family stability and quality of life in the UAE.