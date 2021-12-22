UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends condolences to flood victims

22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisions
UAE1 day ago
The UAE on Wednesday expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Malaysia over the victims of severe floods that have hit several states in the country.
The floods have killed scores of people, left tens of thousands displaced, and triggered widespread damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sympathy with the Malaysian government and its people, sent condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wished speedy recoveries for all the injured, and safety for the displaced.
The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons at the end of the year, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations. The recent flooding is considered one of Malaysia's worst since 2014, which forced some 118,000 people to flee.
