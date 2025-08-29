UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences to families of flood victims

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of the heavy rainfall that struck the Himalayan region, which resulted in a number of deaths and severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India over this tragedy.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in northern parts of India, cutting off amenities and killing around 34 people, officials and local media reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A landslide on Tuesday near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the famous pilgrims' route has killed at least 30 people, ANI, reported on Wednesday.

It was the latest catastrophe caused by downpours in the Himalayan region that killed 60 people and left 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir last week.

In nearby Jammu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain reached 368 mm (14.5 inches) on Tuesday.

Schools were ordered shut in many parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in India's north.

Authorities were battling to restore "almost nonexistent" telecommunications services, said Omar Abdullah, chief minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

Overflowing water in the Tawi, Chenab, Jhelum and Basantar rivers caused floods in low-lying areas, officials said, with three people killed as a result in Doda district in Jammu.

Television images showed vehicles falling from the bridge as it collapsed. Some highways linking Jammu to the rest of India were also damaged.

Neighbouring Pakistan has also grappled with monsoon rain in recent weeks.

(With inputs from Reuters)