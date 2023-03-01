UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over train collision that killed over 30

Fire services spokesman confirmed that multiple carriages skipped the tracks after the trains, one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers, collided

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece over the victims of a tragic accident involving the collision of two trains in the city of Larissa, in the centre of the country, which resulted in multiple deaths and injury to dozens of people.

Earlier, a fire services spokesman confirmed that multiple carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers -- collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki.

"Thirty-two people have been found dead," spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told reporters, adding that efforts to rescue people still trapped were ongoing.

"Of the 85 people injured, 53 people remain in hospital."

An explanation for why the two trains collided has not yet been furnished.

Greek media are calling the crash the "worst train accident that Greece has ever known".

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Greece, as well as to the families of the victims of the tragedy. It also conveyed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

