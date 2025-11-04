  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico over deadly store fire

The tragic incident led to the deaths of dozens and injuries

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

Dubai announces 15,000 jobs, affordable schools, early cancer screening under new plan

Dubai flight delayed by 9 hours as Pakistan airline's operations halt temporarily

Free tickets for Emirates employees on completing 30x30 at Dubai Fitness Challenge

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States after a store fire in Hermosillo, capital of the northern state of Sonora.

The tragic incident led to the deaths of dozens and injuries.

Dubai-based couple duped in crypto scam wins back Dh1.55 million

Thousands evacuated as typhoon bears down on Philippines

Kaplan MENA hosts landmark Sustainability and ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai

UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to rise

Costa and De Sousa make flying start as UAE racing season finds early rhythm

 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people and government of Mexico over this tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.