UAE expresses regret over UN security council's failure to adopt resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The people suffering on the ground cannot wait any longer, UAE Mission to the UN said

Published: Wed 20 Nov 2024, 9:44 PM

Photo: @UAEMissionToUN/X

The UAE on Wednesday expressed its deep regret that the UN Security Council has once again failed to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

"After 400 days of catastrophic and irreversible devastation in Gaza, and the conflict now spreading across the region, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire is long overdue," UAE Mission to the UN said in a post in X.

"The people suffering on the ground cannot wait any longer," it added.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza that Washington said would have emboldened Hamas.

