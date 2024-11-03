UAE expresses deep concern over sexual violence against women in Sudan

Photo: AFP

The UAE expressed its deep concern over violence in Sudan, particularly against women, children, and the elderly in Al Jazirah state, which resulted in the killing and wounding of a number of innocent civilians.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State said that the UAE is alarmed by reports of sexual violence against women and girls, the high risk of famine, and the continued suffering and displacement of thousands of civilians.

The minister called on the Sudanese warring parties to return to dialogue, respect their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) related to facilitating safe, urgent, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Shakhboot also said that it is necessary for all parties to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

He further emphasised the importance of protecting civilians according to international humanitarian law, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.