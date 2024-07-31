UAE expresses 'deep concern' over escalating conflict in region

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:40 PM

The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments and expresses its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.

The UAE also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.

