UAE expresses 'deep concern' over escalating conflict in region

The nation also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict

By Wam

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:40 PM

The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments and expresses its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.

The UAE also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.


The UAE believes that promoting dialogue, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states are the best foundations for resolving the current crises. In this context, the nation stresses the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, away from the language of confrontation and escalation.


