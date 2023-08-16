UAE expresses concern over developments in Libya; clashes leave 27 dead

The fighting appears to be the most intense to shake Tripoli this year

Smoke rises amid clashes between armed factions, in Tripoli, Libya, on August 15. — Reuters

The UAE has expressed its concern over the developments in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, and called on all parties to de-escalate, cease hostilities, and resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

In a statement, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, ‏urged all parties to prioritise the safety of civilians, government headquarters and property, and exercise the utmost restraint to end the current crisis.

Deadly clashes between rival militias in Libya's capital killed at least 27 people and left residents trapped in their homes on Tuesday, unable to escape the violence, medical authorities said.

The fighting appears to be the most intense to shake Tripoli this year. There were at least four people dead but it was not immediately clear if they were militiamen or civilians, an official said.

The clashes erupted late on Monday between militiamen from the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, according to local media reports. Tensions flared after Mahmoud Hamza, a senior commander of the 444 brigade, was allegedly detained by the rival group at an airport in Tripoli earlier in the day, the reports said.

Over 100 people were injured in the fighting, Libya's Emergency Medicine and Support Center, a medical body that is deployed during humanitarian disasters and wars, said early Wednesday.

It is unclear how many of the dead were militiamen or civilians. The Red Crescent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al Marar reaffirmed the UAE's position that calls for a solution to the conflict in Libya and its full support for efforts to strengthen security, stability, and unity in the country.

