UAE experts warn physical punishment can affect children’s learning, emotional wellbeing

Children who experience physical punishment may be more likely to struggle academically and engage in risky behaviour as teenagers, according to a new University College London (UCL) study. Psychologists in UAE have warned that punishment such as smacking or slaps can also affect children’s emotional regulation, confidence and relationships.

The research examined data from around 19,000 children born in the UK between 2000 and 2002, including information on physical punishment at ages three, five and seven. Among children in England whose records were linked to the National Pupil Database, those who experienced physical punishment at all three ages were 5.7 percentage points more likely not to achieve five GCSE grades from A* to C, including English and maths, than those who had not experienced physical punishment.

The study also found that 14-year-olds who had experienced physical punishment in early childhood were 33 per cent more likely to engage in risky behaviours towards others, including hitting, pushing, shoving and bullying.

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However, the researchers stressed that the study is observational and shows an association rather than proving that physical punishment directly caused poorer grades or risky behaviour.

UAE psychologists said the findings are consistent with concerns around how fear and physical punishment can affect the way children learn, manage emotions and respond to conflict.

Dr Sneha John, a licensed psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic Jumeirah, said children generally learn best when they feel safe and secure.

“When a child is worried about being hit or punished for making a mistake, their attention can shift from ‘What can I learn from this?’ to ‘How do I avoid getting into trouble?’” she said.

Repeated physical punishment can contribute to fear, anxiety and difficulties with emotional regulation, she added, potentially affecting concentration, confidence and motivation.

“A child who is afraid of getting something wrong may stop asking questions, avoid difficult tasks or give up quickly,” she said.

Dr John also said the findings around risky behaviour highlight the importance of what adults model for children.

“Children learn far more from what we model than from what we tell them,” she said. “If we tell a child, ‘You must not hit’, but then use hitting when we are frustrated with their behaviour, that can be a very confusing message.”

She stressed that this does not mean children who experience physical punishment will automatically become aggressive or engage in bullying, but said it can influence how they understand conflict and authority.

“They need to learn to say, ‘I am angry’, ‘I need some space’, ‘I don’t like what you did’ or ‘I need help’, rather than expressing difficult emotions through aggression,” she said.

Hiba Badawi, a psychologist, said physical punishment may also interfere with processes that are important for learning.

“Physical punishment raises cortisol levels in children and, unfortunately, this is closely related to learning,” she said. “With repeated physical punishment, working memory can be affected. Working memory is responsible for learning, attention, problem-solving, decision-making and processing information, which can ultimately reduce a child’s ability to learn.”Dr Amal Salem Basohaib, an internationally certified coach in family and social relations, said physical punishment can affect the psychological environment in which a child learns.

“When a child feels fear or threat, their focus is on protecting themselves and avoiding punishment rather than learning, exploring and asking questions,” she said.

However, Basohaib stressed that the UCL study should not be interpreted as proof that physical punishment directly causes lower academic achievement.

Badawi also pointed to modeling, saying children can learn ways of handling conflict by observing the adults around them.

“A child who learns to solve problems through physical punishment may become accustomed to using the same approach in conflicts with peers and may continue using it as they grow older,” she said.

Repeated physical punishment can also affect the parent-child relationship and a child’s self-esteem, she added, potentially contributing to anxiety and social anxiety.

Dr Amal Salem Basohaib, an internationally certified coach in family and social relations, said physical punishment can affect the psychological environment in which a child learns.

“When a child feels fear or threat, their focus is on protecting themselves and avoiding punishment rather than learning, exploring and asking questions,” she said.

However, Basohaib stressed that the UCL study should not be interpreted as proof that physical punishment directly causes lower academic achievement.

“Academic achievement is affected by many factors, including the family environment, socioeconomic circumstances, mental health, quality of education and the relationship between parents and children,” she said.

She said the findings nevertheless provide an important indicator for parents and educators to consider.

Basohaib also said children learn how to manage disagreements partly by observing how adults respond to conflict.

“If the message a child receives is that physical force is a way to stop unwanted behaviour, they may learn, directly or indirectly, that force is one way of resolving conflict,” she said.

For UAE parents dealing with challenging behaviour, the experts stressed that moving away from physical punishment does not mean abandoning discipline.

Dr John recommended setting clear and consistent boundaries and using consequences that are proportionate, predictable and connected to the behaviour. For older children and teenagers, this could include temporarily limiting a privilege, while also encouraging them to repair any harm they have caused and rebuild trust.

Badawi recommended establishing clear rules, using age-appropriate consequences such as temporarily restricting access to a favourite device or game, modelling positive behaviour and reinforcing good behaviour rather than focusing only on mistakes.

Basohaib suggested giving children limited choices, using logical consequences, praising positive behaviour and helping children recognise and regulate difficult emotions.

“Discipline does not mean cruelty, and compassion does not mean permissiveness,” she said. “The child needs boundaries, but those boundaries can be clear and firm without using violence.”

“The goal of parenting is not for the child to be afraid of their parents, but to learn from them how to be responsible, regulate themselves and make the right decision even when the parents are not present,” she said.

Dr John said parents should also consider what children learn from punishment, rather than focusing only on whether it stops a behaviour in the moment.

“Physical punishment may sometimes stop behaviour immediately because the child is frightened of the consequence. But stopping a behaviour is very different from teaching a child how to manage it,” she said.