UAE: Experts to educate Haj pilgrims on health precautions at airports

Guidelines given must be followed during the journey, says MoHAP

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 5:59 PM

Teams of medical experts have been deployed at UAE airports to assist Haj pilgrims before they depart for Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced Tuesday.

The teams would provide the pilgrims with healthcare guidelines and instructions that they must abide by during the Haj pilgrimage to ensure a healthy and safe Haj journey, MoHAP said in a press release.

According to the Ministry, the team provides free tests to pilgrims and ensures that they have received the required immunizations before leaving the country.

“This is in line with the awareness-raising campaign, "Your safety is a priority," which was launched for the current Haj season 2022 on the website and numerous social media channels,” said the Ministry.

Health precautions pilgrims must follow while in Saudi Arabia include wearing a mask and using tissues while coughing or sneezing and refraining from shaking hands or hugging. Hajj pilgrims must see a doctor if they develop any symptoms like coughing, rash, breathing difficulties, or muscle pain.

“By doing so, they can limit the spread of disease and ensure their own health and safety,” added the Ministry.

Worshippers from around the world have packed the streets of Islam's holiest city ahead of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic began, officials have said.

At least 650,000 overseas pilgrims have arrived so far in Saudi Arabia, the authorities said Sunday. One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year's Haj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic, stated an AFP report.

