UAE: Expert reveals reasons why children run away from home

Police receive many reports of kids going missing from their families

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:46 PM

There have been many reports of children going missing from their families or homes in the UAE. In most cases, these children, including teenagers, are always found by police after their parents have filed complaints.

In the latest incident this week, Abu Dhabi Police reported on Wednesday that two children, aged seven and 12, were found and returned to their family after news of their disappearance circulated on social media.

The children's father had submitted a report to the Al Ain Police Operations Room after the kids left the house on Wednesday and didn't return.

The police confirmed that both kids were later found and appeared to be in good health.

Nazer Olakara, President of Child Protect Team, UAE, an organisation that has been working for the welfare of children in the country for the past several years, says it has recently become common for children, especially from expatriate families, to run away from home.

He explains that depression in children is one of the main reasons that they run away from home.

"This has many dimensions. The rigidity imposed by the parents on the children, the lack of harmony between the parents and the parents arguing in the presence of the children. All of these are causes of depression," said Olakara.

He noted that excessive use of the internet is another reason why children go astray.

"Competitive games and porn videos that appear online can also be a villain in keeping children away from home," says the child welfare activist.

"Also fear of failing exams due to reluctance to study are some of the reasons why children run away from the families."

Olakara has called on families to provide their children with the right counselling so "we can save our children from such dangers."

Authorities have always advised parents to show great love and care to children, talk regularly to their kids and learn about child protection from parenting experts and social education courses. They also encourage self-accountability, having a sense of responsibility towards their children and learning about children's rights from local and international laws.

