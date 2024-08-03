E-Paper

Worried UAE expats fly in families amid deadly floods, disasters back home

Heavy rains along India's west coast have flooded many towns and villages; Pakistan's Lahore, too, experienced record rainfall recently

by

SM Ayaz Zakir
Photos: Supplied
Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 9:15 AM

In the wake of the recent calamities that have caused widespread destruction in India and Pakistan, UAE residents are making arrangements to bring their families to the country. Worried expats want their loved ones to be by their side till heavy rains and floods back home subside.

Avinash Hegde, a corporate lawyer based in Dubai and originally from Mangalore in Karnataka, India, has decided to bring his family to the UAE after authorities evacuated many families from his hometown due to flooding.


“Our house is close to the Kulur River, which is flooding due to heavy rainfall. Most of the families living in and around the river have been evacuated by the authorities to safety. However, I decided to bring my parents and my sister to Dubai until the situation is normal,” said Hegde.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Continuous heavy rains along India's west coast have disrupted the daily life of many towns and villages, severely affected and several houses submerged.

Hegde said: “I am waiting for the visit visa of my family members and will issue the tickets.”

Saba Ansari, another Dubai resident, has also taken measures to safeguard her family from the severe weather in Mumbai. The city is bracing for increased rainfall activity in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert.

“Recently, a building collapsed near our home in Navi Mumbai, and many residents are in fear and have relocated to different places,” said Ansari.

“I have asked my brother to come to Dubai for a few days until the heavy rain subsides. Normally, the rain subsides in the middle of August every year,” said Ansari.

Returning early

Mohammed Shuaib, an engineer residing in Al Nahda, Sharjah, had initially sent his wife and children to his hometown of Lahore, Pakistan, but recent flooding has prompted a change in plans. Lahore experienced record-high rainfall early Thursday, leading to at least three fatalities and widespread disruption.

“I was travelling for work for two days and had limited internet connectivity. I did not know about the flooding that happened in my hometown. However, when I returned to the UAE, I saw a message from my wife on WhatsApp, who told me that water had entered our home in the Mustafa Town neighbourhood, and they had not slept the whole night,” said Shuaib.

Despite the water level subsiding, the aftermath has left mud and debris in their home. “My family, who was scheduled to return on August 26, will be returning early. My parents are also coming along with my family. My brothers will be cleaning the home,” added Shuaib.

SM Ayaz Zakir

