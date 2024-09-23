UAE expats 'feel at home' with snowboarding, ice skating activities in -4°C ice challenge

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

For many expats in the UAE who hail from cold countries, it was heartbreaking to leave behind their winter sports when relocating to the country. However, over the years, various facilities in the UAE has made it possible for them to continue their passion for sports like snowboarding and ice skating.

Shona Forpes, a Scottish expat, shared her experience: “When I moved here six years ago, I thought I wouldn’t be able to ski unless I went back to Scotland, and my kids would miss the snow. But Ski Dubai is wonderful; we can always come whenever we want. My kids learned to snowboard here, and we make sure to practice before any holidays back home.”

Shona’s family visits the facility at least once a month, fostering their love for winter sports while creating cherished memories together. “It reminds me so much of home. Honestly, it’s amazing that we have this here,” she added.

Shona (left)

Shona was one of the hundreds of expats and tourists who turned up at Ski Dubai on Sunday morning to participate in the 15th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge.

Family traditions

For French expats Jad and Isabelle, Ski Dubai has become a family tradition. “Skiing and snowboarding are our favourite hobbies, and this place allows us to keep that passion alive,” they explained. This year, they participated in the Ice Warrior Challenge at it’s 15th edition as a family, reinforcing their bond through shared experiences on the slopes.

Jad and Isabelle

The Ice Warrior Challenge launched in 2010 and has become one of the most popular events on Dubai’s sporting calendar. This year’s event welcomed over 500 participants from 65 countries, with competitors navigating a range of challenges in a frigid environment of minus four degree Celsius.

Matthew Lea-Robinson and Katie Loveluck, both from the UK and new to the UAE, found themselves in a chilly adventure at Ski Dubai. Matthew who visited Ski Dubai for the first time while also participating at the Ice Warrior Challenge said, “It’s been a while since I skied, and I’m looking forward to coming back for practice.”