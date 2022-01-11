UAE: Expat wins 'dream home'; two others bag Dh100,000 cash and luxury car

Authorities have spotted some posts that mocked the safety protocols implemented in the country
UAE resident Jonee Gonzales San Jose’s dream to own a house has finally come true as the Philippines’ national won the grand prize in Al Ansari Exchange draw -- making it possible for her to now own a dream house in her home country.
Jose expressed her happiness for winning the grand prize after sending Dh5,000 to her family in the Philippines. “Winning the ‘Dream Home’ grand prize is truly a dream come true for me and my family.”
The draw, held in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange and a representative of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, was broadcast live on social media.
Other winners of the promotion include Jenette Flandez Felongco from the Philippines, who won a brand-new BMW X2, and Sadia Muhammad Amjid and Mahamad Iqbal Totagatti from Pakistan who won the Dh100,000 cash prize in the refer-a-friend draw.
A total of 12 winners also won the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 during the promotion period.
“This is a great start to the year and reiterates our commitment to giving back to our community and making a positive change in the lives of our loyal customers,” said Mohammad Bitar, deputy CEO at Al Ansari Exchange.
