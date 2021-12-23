UAE: Expat wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw; has no plans to quit job

The 38-year-old TV producer became a multi-millionaire overnight

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 12:37 PM

French-Tunisian national Hamdi has become a multi-millionaire overnight. He matched five winning numbers in the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw to win the Dh10 million grand prize.

The winning numbers which were 8, 13, 21, 31 and 47.

The 38-year-old TV producer became Mahzooz’s 20th millionaire only because of a timely change of heart he had.

“I stepped out of my house for some fresh air and remembered I hadn’t participated in Mahzooz. I picked a few numbers without much thought and replaced 48 with 47 when I recollected 48 was one of previous week’s winning numbers,” explained the Abu Dhabi resident.

As the live draw that changed Hamdi’s life was unfolding, the die-hard football fan was engrossed watching a match and didn’t check the email notification announcing his win until after the game.

“I was disappointed and outraged as my team had lost. But when I opened the email and realised I had won Dh10 million, I was speechless. I had scored the winning goal of a lifetime! I closed and opened my Mahzooz app multiple times to confirm I actually won,” said the father of two.

Hamdi doesn’t have concrete plans but said most of it will go towards securing his sons’ future. “My boys aged five and one are my priority - the first thing I did after winning was kiss both of them. Eventually, my wife and I will carefully draw up a plan to invest this money wisely. Fancy cars and houses aren’t my cup of tea,” Hamdi said.

So, does the multimillionaire plan to stop working? “You can give me all the money in the world, and I still wouldn’t quit my job. I love being a TV producer - it’s hard work and requires me to travel a lot but I enjoy this field. I’ll maybe use some of my winnings to finance special media projects.”

The self-confessed foodie says those projects might centre around food. “I love cooking, so I’ve always dreamed of launching a food channel on YouTube, or opening a small restaurant, or going on a culinary tour of the world and documenting it. I’m blessed that Mahzooz has given me the opportunity to fulfil my responsibilities to my family without having to sacrifice my personal goals. I will also spread my blessings by donating to charities and those in need.”

Hamdi likens life to football. “Life, too, is a beautiful game which is all about timing. When I came to the UAE nine years ago, I had 30 days to find a job and didn’t find anything until the 29th day when I had given up. Today, the UAE is my home and I’m prosperous beyond imagination. I’m so grateful to this country and to Mahzooz.”

The 56th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw also saw 36 winners share the second prize of Dh1 million and 1,282 winners bag the third prize of Dh350 each. Additionally, three winners took home Dh100,000 each in the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

