UAE: Expat turns millionaire after 5 years of joining Big Ticket draw every month

Indian expat Abdullah Sulaiman kept joining the Big Ticket draw every month for five whole years — his long wait bore fruit at the end and he won Dh 1 million in the latest e-Draw.

Originally from Kerala, Sulaiman, who lived in the UAE for 10 years before moving to Saudi, said the prize will help him clear his debts and provide greater support for his family.

"With the lucky ticket number 019362, Abdulah’s unwavering commitment to Big Ticket has brought him an unforgettable moment of happiness," The Big Ticket said in a statement.

Sulaiman, who works as accountant, was overjoyed and filled with gratitude when he received the call to inform him of the win.