UAE: Expat taxi driver honoured for returning passenger's wallet

The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) honoured a taxi driver in appreciation of his honestly. Forkel Kharan had returned a wallet with cash to a passenger who had left it behind in his taxi.
Mrs. Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General, ATA, thanked and appreciated the driver for his honesty, good behaviour, and keenness to return the money to its owner.
The ceremony is seen as an incentive for taxi drivers to abide by their moral duties, and enhances the trust of passengers in the Emirate of Ajman.
The authority works continuously to train taxi drivers in dealing with passengers and lost items, and instils in them the values of honesty and commitment to community service.
