UAE: Expat saves two teenage brothers from drowning off beach

Police honour him and commend his bravery, stressing that these acts spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society

Photo: Twitter

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:07 PM

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honoured Hisham Benlhaj in appreciation of his heroic role in rescuing two Arab brothers, aged 13 and 14, from drowning in one of the emirate's beaches.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police appreciated this work of the Arab resident, who embodies an image of humanity and courage, expressing his pride in such honourable acts that spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society.

Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that this honour reflects the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Police to encourage the public to follow this approach and contribute to extending a helping hand and assistance to those in need.

He said that such behaviour strengthen bridges between the public on the one hand and institutions and official bodies on the other.

