UAE: Expat saves two teenage brothers from drowning off beach

UAE National Day celebration: 104 security, civil patrols to ensure safety of residents in Ras Al Khaimah
Officials will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and festive sites, and gathering sites
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honoured Hisham Benlhaj in appreciation of his heroic role in rescuing two Arab brothers, aged 13 and 14, from drowning in one of the emirate's beaches.
The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police appreciated this work of the Arab resident, who embodies an image of humanity and courage, expressing his pride in such honourable acts that spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society.
Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that this honour reflects the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Police to encourage the public to follow this approach and contribute to extending a helping hand and assistance to those in need.
He said that such behaviour strengthen bridges between the public on the one hand and institutions and official bodies on the other.
