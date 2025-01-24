UAE: Expat living alone in Abu Dhabi for 20 years wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket draw

When Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Atikul Alam Hazi Abdul Mannan decided to take part in the latest Big Ticket draw, he bought two tickets in-store and received three free tickets through a promotional offer–and it was one of those free tickets that brought him Dh1 million.

The businessman, who has been living and working alone in Abu Dhabi while his family resides in his hometown, said that he first heard about Big Ticket a decade ago from his friends.

Watching them eagerly purchase tickets and share stories of the draw, he decided to take a chance and join in. He started purchasing Big Ticket with a group of five friends, initially buying tickets every month before switching to occasional participation.

'Overwhelmed with happiness'

Although being filled with excitement for the results, Mohammed said he felt that he would win.

"When I received the call from Big Ticket, I was overwhelmed with happiness and excitement. Somewhere deep down, I had a feeling today would be my lucky day, and my instincts were spot on," he said. While he hasn't finalized plans for his share of the prize money, he intends to invest it into expanding his business. "I will definitely continue purchasing Big Ticket tickets. My message to others is simple: keep trying your luck".