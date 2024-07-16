UAE expat collapses while cycling, dies of heart attack

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:02 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:23 PM

A 51-year-old Indian expat suffered a heart attack and passed away while cycling as part of his routine evening exercise in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

According to his relative, Syed Asif, a father of three children, maintained an active lifestyle. However, he unexpectedly collapsed after suffering a heart attack while cycling. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved despite being immediately rushed to the hospital.

Medical experts told Khaleej Times that as per recent trends, heart attacks and heart-related problems are also affecting people who are seemingly healthy, active, and mindful of their lifestyle.

Dr Ahmad Assaf, specialist cardiology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah, said that while regular exercise is beneficial, it does not eliminate the risk of heart disease.

“Some individuals might overestimate the protective effects of exercise and neglect other critical aspects such as diet, stress management, and regular medical check-ups,” said Dr Assaf.

Several reasons why heart attacks are becoming common among seemingly healthy people include genetics, such as one's family history and genetic predisposition.

Dr Ahmad Assaf

“Even with a healthy lifestyle, some individuals may have a higher risk due to their genetic makeup,” Dr Assaf said. He also pointed out that chronic stress and hidden health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes can sometimes go unnoticed and lead to heart attacks. Other factors are living in high-pollution areas; having a diet high in fats, sugar, and unhealthy ingredients; and poor sleep quality or sleep disorders.

“There has been an observed increase in heart attacks among younger adults. Factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, stress, and substance abuse like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to this rise,” Dr Assaf added.

Heart screenings

Dr Mehmet Urumdas, an experienced cardiologist, noted that while regular exercise lowers the chance of dying from any cause, specifically heart disease, intense exercise might trigger dangerous heart rhythms for individuals with hidden heart conditions.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death, making heart safety crucial for people of all ages. Heart screenings help identify heart issues that could lead to sudden cardiac death. The type of screening depends on the person’s age and the heart problems most likely to affect them.

For younger people, issues can include structural and electrical problems in the heart, genetic conditions, and vessel anomalies. In adults over 35, coronary artery disease is the primary concern,” said Dr Urumdas, a specialist cardiologist at NMC Royal Hospital and NMC Specialty Hospital in Dubai Investments Park.

Dr Mehmet Urumdas

Asked about reasons behind artery blockage in people, Dr Urumdas said: “The risk of artery blockage can occur in any condition, especially if one smokes, leads a sedentary lifestyle, has diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, or has inherited diseases. However, exercise, healthy eating, and controlling risk factors can reduce the risk.”

Warning signs

Chest pain or discomfort in the centre or left side of the chest; pain in other areas of the body, including an arm or both, back, neck, jaw, or stomach; shortness of breath, which may occur before or along with chest pain; cold sweat; feeling nauseous or vomiting; lightheadedness or dizziness. Additionally, swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet can be a sign of heart failure. And palpitations – a feeling like your heart is racing, pounding, or skipping beats can indicate an underlying heart condition.