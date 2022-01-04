UAE: Expat cabbie honoured for returning Dh100,000 left behind by passenger

His positive action has earned him widespread praise from millions of Nigerians across the globe.

Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 10:52 AM

Abraham Airaodion, a taxi driver in Sharjah, has been honoured for his honesty after he returned Dh100,000 left behind by a passenger. Although the date of the incident is unclear, the Nigerian man was honoured by the Sharjah Taxi Corporation on Monday, December 13, 2021.

On the day of the incident, Abraham had discovered that one of the passengers he had dropped off had left behind a large sum of money in the taxi. Instead of keeping the money for himself, he returned the money to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, thereby displaying high standards of decency and morality.

This action earned him widespread praise from millions of Nigerians across the globe. Abraham was also honoured by the Pro Nigerian Group in UAE, as well as the Nigerian Embassy--- under the leadership of Ambassador Muhammad Dansanta Rimi, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to United Arab Emirates--- in maintaining Nigeria's image through his honorable actions.

He said: "Abraham's action should bring out the goodness in us, as well as letting the world know that Nigerians are not fraudulent [and] dishonest, rather we are hardworking, sincere, industrious, and responsible and above all law abiding."

He also earned praise from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UAE.

"Mr. Abraham's act of integrity is necessary as it would change perceptions and further prove to the good people of the UAE, the Government, and residents that many Nigerians are honest, reliable, trustworthy and law abiding," said the NIDO UAE, in a Facebook post, dated December 20, 2021.

They also honoured him with a certificate of appreciation to emphasize the importance of individual responsibility, in relation to the community.

Abraham thanked the Sharjah Taxi Corporation, the Pro-Nigeria community, the NIDO UAE, and the Nigerian Embassy for honoring him. The praise he had received gave him great pride and joy, he said.

"Mr. Abraham, a husband and father of one, started working as a driver in April 2021. He is a university graduate and has 11 years’ experience working as a banker in Nigeria. He wishes to return to the banking system in the UAE and hopes this act of integrity will attract an opportunities for a life changing jobs," the NIDO UAE concluded.