UAE expat among 45 Indians killed in Saudi bus crash, brother confirms

An Indian expat from Karnataka, who had been working in the UAE for the past 25 years, is among the 45 people who died in a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 16.

Hailing from Karnataka's Hubbali, Abdul Ghani Shirhatti went for Umrah on November 9, confirmed his younger brother Faruque Shirhatti on Monday evening. Speaking to ANI, Faruque Shirhatti, the brother of the deceased, said that his elder brother was working as a driver in Abu Dhabi for the last 25 years.

"My brother used to work as a driver for the last 25 years in Abu Dhabi. He went for Umrah on 9th November. When their bus left for Madinah, a petrol tank hit the bus and around 45 people lost their lives, including my elder brother," he said.

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of the country died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died after the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Only one individual, Mohd Abdul Shoaib, survived. He is admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and remains in critical condition.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

Additionally, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stated that party president Asaduddin Owaisi has contacted the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and spoken with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the incident.

"As soon as our party president, Owaisi, received this news this morning, he contacted the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and spoke with the ministry. We are fully involved in coordinating efforts. Some people have demanded that their family members' bodies be brought here," AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said.

Waris Pathan further informed that one team has been sent to Saudi Arabia to strengthen coordination and cooperation.

"To provide all necessary assistance, Owaisi is coordinating efforts. Our local MLA, Wajid Hussain, and the AIMIM team are in contact with the families of those who died, helping them.

Additionally, one team has been sent to Saudi Arabia to strengthen coordination and

cooperation... I urge the government to do everything possible. The Indian and Saudi governments should collaborate promptly on repatriating victims' bodies," he said.