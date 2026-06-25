UAE updates visa-on-arrival rule: 6 new nationalities now eligible for 60-day stay

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has broadened the eligibility criteria for UAE entry visas for nationals of select countries.

The expanded eligibility applies to both 14-day and 60-day visa categories, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to a more flexible entry and residence system and easier travel for visitors.

Under the updated criteria, nationals of six new countries have been added to the eligible list. These include Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. Previously, only Indian nationals were eligible for this visa.

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The amendments also expand the list of qualifying countries of residence. The new additions are Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. These join the previously approved countries: the US, EU Member States, and the UK.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the new visa, applicants and their accompanying family members must meet two key conditions:

They must be nationals of the eligible countries (India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Kenya, or South Africa). They must hold a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved countries (US, EU, UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada).

The permitted period of stay is either 14 days or 60 days, depending on the visa category chosen by the applicant.

Visa extension and fees

The ICP clarified that the 14-day visa can be extended once during the holder’s stay in the UAE. However, the 60-day visa is issued as a single-entry, non-extendable visa.

Visa holders must ensure they leave the country before their authorized stay expires. An overstay fine of Dh50 per day will apply to violators.

The fee for the 14-day visa is set at Dh100, while the 60-day visa costs Dh250.

Strengthening global ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that expanding the visa eligibility reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering lasting humanitarian, economic, and cultural partnerships.

The initiative creates broader opportunities for nationals of these countries to experience the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, dynamic economy, and globally recognised infrastructure. The Ministry emphasized its continued coordination with national authorities to facilitate the movement of individuals and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for talent and skilled professionals.

A spokesperson for the Identity and Foreigners Affairs at ICP added that the amendments align with evolving global trends in travel and mobility, meeting the needs of a broader segment of travelers seeking to visit the UAE.