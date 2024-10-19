UAE delivers humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza in 'Birds of Goodness' operation

Photo: WAM

UAE implemented an airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid to support Palestinians in Gaza as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced. This is the UAE's 53rd humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza.

Targeting families in isolated areas that are difficult to reach, the airdrop delivered 80 tonnes of food and relief supplies, bringing the total amount of aid dropped since the launch of the "Birds of Goodness" operation to 3,623 tonnes.

This aid delivery underscores the UAE's commitment to easing the suffering of Palestinians and meeting their essential needs.The humanitarian and relief aid provided by the UAE contributes to alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially women and children, as the UAE took the initiative to provide aid immediately after the outbreak of war there.